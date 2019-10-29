Arsenal to offer Granit Xhaka counselling after fan row in Crystal Palace game

Arsenal will reportedly offer counselling to club captain Granit Xhaka after his clash with Gunners fans in the Crystal Palace game on Sunday.

The Switzerland international reacted badly to fans jeering him as he was subbed off by manager Unai Emery, as he goaded them back and then stormed straight down the tunnel.

According to the Guardian, Xhaka himself feels very hard done by for earning so much criticism from Arsenal fans as he personally feels he puts in a great deal of effort behind the scenes.

The report adds that Arsenal will do what they can to help the 27-year-old through this difficult period, including offering the player counselling.

Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016 and has rarely looked like living up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

Many will have been surprised when Xhaka was named club captain by Emery this season, and this whole episode certainly seems to suggest it wasn’t the wisest decision by the Spaniard.