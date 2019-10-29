Mesut Ozil hopeful of Unai Emery sack at Arsenal

Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil is reportedly hopeful that if he sticks around at the club he might outlast manager Unai Emery.

The Spanish tactician is surely under growing pressure at the Emirates Stadium after failing to make much progress with this Gunners side since replacing Arsene Wenger almost a year and a half ago.

Neglecting to play Ozil often looks to be one of Emery’s main mistakes at the moment, but it seems the former Germany international is in no rush to quit Arsenal just yet.

According to Bleacher Report, the former Real Madrid man is prepared to wait it out as he anticipates he could still have a chance of reviving his career due to a possible change in manager soon.

That seems like sensible strategic thinking from Ozil, who would surely break into the team more often under most managers.

The 31-year-old has a contract with AFC until 2021, and, as noted by Bleacher Report, is on very good money with the north London club.

Despite the report acknowledging he could be open to a move to the MLS, there seems little reason to push for an exit right away.