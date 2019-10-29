Menu

Video: Unai Emery confirms talks with Granit Xhaka as Arsenal captain expected to be fined for Crystal Palace tantrum

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has spoken out on the Granit Xhaka situation amid reports of him potentially losing the captaincy.

The Switzerland international got into a row with Arsenal fans at the weekend as he goaded them when he was subbed off in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

According to the Times, it is not yet clear if Xhaka will definitely lose the armband, but he is expected to be handed a fine by the Gunners.

Emery has confirmed he’s spoken with the player and did not give much more away than that, with the Spanish tactician clearly keen to look out for his skipper in these difficult times.

It remains to be seen how sympathetic AFC fans will be, however, as Xhaka never really looked an ideal choice to be club captain in the first place and is now showing that.

