Manchester United reportedly look set to be offered a golden opportunity to seal the transfer of Gareth Bale in a tempting swap deal that would see Marcus Rashford move to Real Madrid.

Although some Red Devils fans might not be convinced by the move, this seems an opportunity to offload an out-of-form player for a more proven performer at the highest level.

According to Don Balon, it seems Real Madrid are trying to use Bale in other potential deals, and are also interested in United midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, there is surely more chance that Man Utd might view Bale coming in for Rashford as an upgrade in attack, even if the Welshman is a lot older and perhaps past his best.

As a short-term deal, however, this could be just what United need to get back on track.

There’s no guarantee Rashford will fulfil his potential after a major loss of form for much of 2019, and MUFC have been linked with other forwards in recent times.

Juventus veteran Mario Mandzukic has also been linked with United by the Express in what would be another short-term move, and that report suggests he might not be their only signing up front in January.

Despite legitimate concerns about Bale at this stage in his career, this swap would surely be a tempting one that should be taken seriously by United.