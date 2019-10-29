Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has revealed that one of the club’s top talents ‘deserves’ to play more, the ace can’t get a game because of fierce competition.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde revealed in his pre-match press conference for today’s clash with Real Valladolid that ace Carles Alena ‘deserves’ to play more.

The midfielder only has 45 minutes of action under his belt so far this season. This came in the La Liga champions’ opening day loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Sport recently revealed that the Blaugrana are set to loan out the ace in the January transfer window.

It’s also understood, as per Don Balon, that the 21-year-old seen as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen at Tottenham Hotspur.

The highly-rated youngster just can’t get himself into Barcelona’s team because of the fierce midfield competition. Even superstar Arturo Vidal is getting less minutes than he’s used to.

Here’s what else Valverde had to say on the midfield maestro:

“His attitude is really good, but there’s a lot of competition in the midfield positions. He started the season playing, but since then he’s not (played). He will keep working hard to get in the team.”

The youngster has been named on the bench for tonight’s clash with Valladolid, can he get a look-in ahead of superstar Ivan Rakitic and golden boy Sergi Roberto?

Alena seems to be a very versatile player that could be crucial to Barcelona in the future. The starlet has a very balanced skillset which should allow him to flourish in different midfield roles.