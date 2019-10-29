Barcelona have confirmed the squad of players they’ll be using to take on Real Valladolid in La Liga this week, as the Blaugrana look to regain their place at the top of the table.

Barca currently lie in 2nd place in the league following Granada’s win last weekend, with Valverde’s side now needing to at least draw against Valladolid and hope Granada lose vs Getafe in order to ensure they go back to the summit of La Liga.

Their opponents Valladolid currently lie ninth in the table having lost two of their last four away games in the league, something that’ll surely fill Barca fans with optimism going into tonight’s clash.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona have confirmed the squad of players they’ll be relying on in order to try and overcome Sergio Soriano’s side tonight.

Stars like Suarez, Messi and De Jong have all been included, however there was no place for Arthur Melo, who seems to have been rested for today’s game.

And following this decision, fans have flocked to Twitter to all question the player’s whereabouts ahead of tonight’s clash.

The Brazilian has been a revelation for Barca since his move to the club from Gremio in the summer of 2018, with the player managing to establish himself as one of the best in La Liga since then.

And despite this, it seems like Valverde believes his side can get the better of Valladolid without the Brazilian, a move we’ll only know has paid off or not come 10pm tonight….

Arthur ?? — Sarthak Mishra (@SarthakMishra07) October 28, 2019

Where’s Arthur? — Abdulhameed Muhammad (@hameed_deepay) October 28, 2019

ARTHUR ????? — latifa rab (@latifa_1021) October 28, 2019

Where is our boy arthur ??? — Ashu(GR1E7MANN ??) (@ThakurMS_) October 28, 2019