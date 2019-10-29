Barcelona midfield stalwart Arturo Vidal has seemingly dropped a hint over his future after admitting he isn’t happy with his current situation.

The combative midfielder has been a key figure for coach Ernesto Valverde, playing a crucial role when needed to offer a different dynamic in midfield along with his experience and winning mentality.

However, it seems as though he is still desperately trying to solidify his place in the side as a fundamental part of the starting XI, but that battle is leading to question marks being raised over his future at the Nou Camp.

Further, Vidal has even talked up his relationship with his former boss at Juventus, Antonio Conte, who is now in charge of Inter with Calciomercato previously noting that the Chilean international has been linked with the Nerazzurri already.

His latest comments though will surely give them a boost and a genuine hope that if Conte does want a reunion, then perhaps Vidal would be open to one if his situation doesn’t change at Barcelona in the coming months.

“I remember many beautiful things lived with him [Conte],” he told El Mercurio, as noted by Calciomercato. “Thanks to his help I made the leap in quality to be one of the the best. In football, the most important thing is trust and if a coach gives you confidence, it makes you improve a lot.

“I work hard not to leave the club and reach the season’s goals. But I’m not happy, even if I’m trying to turn the situation around and earn a starting position. I’ve worked hard throughout my career, I am calm and I know it will come.

“There are different ways of seeing football. I am not happy with this situation, but these are decisions that the coach takes. I try to help the team when I am called upon, I train the best way possible.”

While that says a lot about Vidal’s professionalism, it will also surely be a concern for Barcelona that if he doesn’t nail down a more prominent role, he will perhaps try to push for an exit and a possible reunion with Conte.

The numbers back up his concerns as he has started just one La Liga game all season, with the rest of his appearances coming off the bench while it’s been a similar story in the Champions League.

Valverde may need to reconsider his role, or accept that Vidal may well be keen to secure an exit next year in order to hold down a bigger role elsewhere.