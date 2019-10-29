Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to bid for the transfer of Chelsea star N’Golo Kante in what could be a huge blow for the Blues.

The France international is one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world at the moment and has been a key part of Chelsea’s recent success.

It remains to be seen if Kante will definitely move, but Chelsea could be prepared to accept around £86million for him if he pushes to leave, according to Diario Gol.

That would be tempting money for Chelsea, who could do with saving up and reinvesting it after their recent transfer ban.

Frank Lampard has worked wonders with the squad of young players he has, but the manager would surely also love to add more quality and experience to his side at some point in the near future.

That said, keeping Kante would surely be the priority for Chelsea, though Diario Gol suggest Roman Abramovich could intervene and accept a decent offer for the former Leicester City man if he wants out.

There’s no sense in CFC keeping an unhappy player, but it would also be another big blow for the west London giants after also seeing Eden Hazard poached by Madrid this summer.