Inter could reportedly make their move for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen from January onwards given the ongoing uncertainty over his future.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure for Spurs since arriving from Ajax in 2012, as he has gone on to make 285 appearances for the club in a key period where they have started to challenge for trophies.

With nine appearances to his name already this season, he continues to play an important role for Mauricio Pochettino, but the fact that his current contract expires at the end of the season, it is leading to further question marks and speculation over his future.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have already told Inter that they have no intention of allowing the Belgian stalwart to leave in the New Year, as ultimately he still has a key part to play this season and if that means running the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer, perhaps Spurs are ready to take it.

In contrast though, Calciomercato note, via the same author Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday morning, that the idea of Inter trying to prise Vertonghen away from north London can’t be ruled out in terms of getting a deal in place from January onwards to snap him up on a free in the summer.

Rules allow clubs to open talks with players with less than six months remaining on their current deals, and so it would appear as though Inter will do so based on the two reports above, and so it remains to be seen if they reach an agreement with Vertonghen to convince him to not sign a renewal with Spurs to scupper any exit.

Competition for places will be fierce at Inter given the presence of the likes of Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar, and so that is perhaps something the former Ajax ace will need to consider before accepting a move to join Antonio Conte’s men.

Nonetheless, with Inter pushing Juventus domestically and trying to make an impression in Europe, it could be a sensible time to join them to try and build on what they achieve this year.