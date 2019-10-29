Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his brilliant overhead-kick against Juventus in the Champions League in 2018 will go down as his favourite.

Ronaldo recently scored his 700th career goal via the penalty spot in Portugal’s 2-1 loss to Ukraine in a Euro 2020 qualifier, as he became the first player in what seems like forever to achieve this milestone.

Following this, the Portuguese goal-machine has been queried about what his favourite goal he’s scored is, with the forward revealing that his choice would be his acrobatic effort against Juve last year.

Speaking in an interview with France Football, via the Evening Standard, Ronaldo stated “If you ask me to choose [a favourite], I would say the goal against Juventus because it’s a goal I’ve been trying to score for years.”

Ronaldo has scored some pretty incredible goals over the years, with two of these being his free-kick against Arsenal in 2009 and his insane solo effort vs Espanyol in 2016.

However, despite these other brilliant strikes, we’d have to agree with Ronaldo on this one, and we’re can’t really see why anyone would disagree with him once you actually see the goal itself in all its glory.

As seen in the video above, Ronaldo’s insane, first-time effort vs the Old Lady was a thing of beauty, with it almost seemingly happening in slow motion it’s that good.

It’s hard to argue against Ronaldo on this one, even if you’re a fan of some of his other strikes as well!