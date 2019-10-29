Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Isco could reportedly be set for January exits, although there is no suggestion deals are anywhere near being in place.

Bale, 30, has made seven appearances so far this season and he’s scored two goals and provided two assists, but given his quality that is arguably nowhere near enough in terms of what the club expect from him.

Similarly, Isco has underwhelmed so far this year too as he’s managed no goals or assists in four outings in La Liga, as he is seemingly struggling to have any influence on games when given an opportunity by Zinedine Zidane.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bale is said to have flown to London with the permission of the club this week, and his intention is reportedly to meet with his agent and discuss a possible exit plan in January with a move to China touted again.

The report speaks of a ‘total divorce’ between the two parties, but it remains to be seen if that ultimately leads to a split or if Bale will remain at the Bernabeu with no solution being found.

Time will tell if there are any offers forthcoming to convince Real Madrid to sell, but it doesn’t sound particularly positive for Bale moving forward in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo add that Isco can leave the Spanish giants in January too having failed to have the desired influence for some time now, albeit injuries have also been a problem for him.

Nevertheless, he hasn’t produced to the level expected of him, and so he is also being linked with a January exit as that could in turn open the door for a raid on Tottenham for Christian Eriksen, as per the report above.

Again, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for these touted moves to happen, as we’re seemingly still well off any tangible progress given no interested parties are really mentioned in terms of being primed to launch a bid for either player.

In turn, while they may not have a prominent role to play under Zidane at Real Madrid moving forward, they still need to find viable alternative solutions at another club willing to satisfy both Madrid and the players themselves in terms of their demands.