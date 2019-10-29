Chelsea are reportedly already putting out feelers over re-signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid in a shock transfer.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, the Blues are considering a deal to bring Hazard back to Stamford Bridge after his slow start at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely happen, but the report explains that Chelsea will keep an eye on the Belgium international’s situation.

They add that Real could be open to letting Hazard go as well after his struggles to settle in Spain since his summer move.

It’s also worth noting that Christian Pulisic has not been too convincing so far after coming in to replace Hazard, even if his form has picked up in recent games.

There is surely still room for Hazard in Frank Lampard’s attack, with the former CFC man a legendary performer in his seven years in west London.

Chelsea fans would certainly welcome Hazard back if he decides the move to Madrid has not worked out as he would have hoped.