Eden Hazard has reportedly urged Real Madrid to raid his old side Chelsea for Spanish defender Marcos Alonso.

Hazard, who left Stamford Bridge in favour of a move to Los Blancos this summer just gone, has struggled to adapt to life in La Liga so far, with the Belgian bagging just once since the start of the season.

However, Hazard isn’t the only Real player who’s been struggling to find form this year, as others players, such as Modric, Bale and Vinicius have also been disappointing.

As well as these three, defender Marcelo has also been below-par this campaign, something that has lead to Hazard urging his side to sign former teammate Alonso.

As per Don Balon, the Belgian international has recommended that the Spanish giants sign Alonso in order to replace Marcelo, with the Blues man even willing to lower his wages in order to seal a move to the Spanish capital.

Alonso has been in good form for Chelsea during Emerson Palmeiri’s absence, thus it’s easy to see why Hazard is so keen for Real to sign him.

The defender has bagged one goal and two assists in seven Premier League appearances so far this year, with his lone strike proving to be the winner against Newcastle a few weeks back.

During their time together at Chelsea, Hazard and Alonso were lethal down the Blues’ left-hand side, with the duo proving to be one of the most dangerous partnerships in the league.

And now, it seems like Hazard wants to replicate that partnership at the Bernabeu if this report is anything to go off.