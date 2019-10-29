One of Manchester United’s most talented youngsters has been likened to this Liverpool star, the ace has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season.

This former Premier League player has likened Manchester United ace Scott McTominay to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Alex Rae, who played in England’s top-flight for Wolves and Sunderland, made the revelation whilst speaking on the latest instalment of the Ladbrokes Social Club.

McTominay has been one of United’s best performers so far this season, the ace has certainly been one of the shining lights from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side.

The Manchester outfit’s oversight in terms of signing midfielders this summer following the recent departures of the likes of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini has worked wonders for McTominay.

The Scotsman got himself on the scoresheet in United’s 3-1 win against Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what Rae had to say on his compatriot:

“You look at the modern-day, you look at Henderson at Liverpool — he has that stature.”

“Scott is 6’3 and has presence.”

“With Scotland, it is a totally different thing. He still needs to find his feet and dominate games.”

“But if he plays the way he does at Manchester United, he will grow in stature.”

“You then grow into a position and when you are doing it at one of the biggest clubs in the world you get that belief.”

McTominay has established himself as a key first-team player since Solskjaer took the reins at Old Trafford. The ace was also given regular chances to shine under Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old’s game has come on leaps and bounds since his breakthrough, McTominay’s proved time and time again that he’s a better player than he’s given credit for.

The youngster isn’t just some lanky midfield destroyer – he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and always happens to turn up for United in the big games.

The sky really is the limit for the Scotland international at Old Trafford, he’ll be hoping to continue as he is and climb through the ranks on the way to proving himself as one of the side’s key players.