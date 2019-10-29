Exits touted: Quartet facing axe by Juventus in January to trim squad

Juventus could reportedly look to offload up to four players in the January transfer window as they try to trim Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

The Bianconeri have started the campaign relatively well as they sit top of the Serie A table as well as their Champions League group.

SEE MORE: Juventus sent scouts to watch Liverpool clash with Tottenham with quartet on touted shortlist

However, they haven’t entirely convinced, and so Sarri could be looking to improve and strengthen the squad where possible moving forward.

Before that can happen though, given several players are already struggling for playing time and some were even left out of their Champions League squad due to the competition for places, exits will arguably be needed first to create space in the squad.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested Mario Mandzukic, Emre Can, Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca could be the four names to make way as they’re specifically said to be the four players that Juventus will look to ‘put on the market’.

Time will tell if the interest is there in all four of them to secure exits though, with the report going on to suggest that Man Utd and Sevilla want Mandzukic, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain could be interested in Can.

In turn, it would appear as though that duo will be the easier of the quartet to offload, but that isn’t to suggest it will be easy for the respective clubs and players themselves to reach agreements to seal a move in the New Year.

Given the lack of playing time of the names mentioned above though, exits would seemingly be the best solution for all concerned, while it could allow Sarri to maintain a better harmony in the dressing room with less players growing frustrated over their limited roles.