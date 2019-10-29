Liverpool have received positive news on the injury front as Mohamed Salah took part in training and is expected to feature against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The 27-year-old Reds talisman has been in good form so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 14 appearances.

With that in mind coupled with his general importance to the team, the last thing that Liverpool need is to see him sidelined by an injury.

According to the Evening Standard, there was concern after the win over Tottenham as the Egyptian international limped off amid fears over a potential ongoing ankle injury.

However, it’s added that Salah was seen training with the rest of the group on Monday and although he’s unlikely to feature against Arsenal in the League Cup in midweek anyway as Liverpool are expected to rotate the squad, he should be available to face Villa in their Premier League encounter at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

That will be a major boost for the Merseyside giants as they look to continue their impressive start to the campaign and preserve their lead over title rivals Manchester City.

Nevertheless, it may well be a concern for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool medical staff until it fully clears up, as they won’t want to take any risks with Salah which would result in a spell on the sidelines at a critical time ahead of the festive period.

Further, given that they face City on November 10 in a huge showdown, they’ll want to ensure that Salah is ready and fully fit for that game, and so it remains to be seen if that ankle knock forces him to miss any playing time in the coming works to ensure that he makes a full and proper recovery.