Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has not done himself any favours at all with his latest social media activity.

The Switzerland international, who is yet to apologise for his goading of Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, has been spotted changing his Instagram profile picture to one of him in his national team colours.

See below for the recent change made by Xhaka, which is sure to be taken as a dig from Gunners fans who will already be furious with his overreaction at the weekend anyway…

Granit Xhaka's Instagram profile photo used to show him captaining Arsenal. Today, he changed it to a photo of him captaining Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/QURKCsxS5t — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2019

Xhaka was recently made Arsenal captain but now seems highly likely to lose the armband after appearing to swear at the club’s fans before storming off the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

It’s hard to see how the 27-year-old can recover from this, but if he’d made a quick apology he might’ve given himself a better chance.

This, however, sends a very obvious message and it seems he’s digging his heels in rather than accepting any fault.

While his overreaction in the heat of the moment on Sunday is a little more forgivable, he’s had time to come to terms with what’s going on and this attitude will make many fans feel justified in thinking he was never the right choice to be club captain.