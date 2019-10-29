Jamie Carragher has claimed that Christian Eriksen will fail to improve any top club’s team no matter where he goes following his display vs Liverpool on Sunday.

The Dane played 88 minutes for Tottenham in their clash against the Reds at Anfield last weekend, as match in which the north London side lost 2-1.

Eriksen was largely ineffective throughout the match, something that even convinced Pochettino into subbing him off just before the end for fellow midfielder Lo Celso.

Following this, Carragher slated the Danish international on Sky Sports, stating that “Eriksen is a really good player for Tottenham, but he’s not quite good enough to play for Madrid. He could go wherever he likes – PSG or any club, but he wouldn’t improve the team” (words via AS).

Now, we know he doesn’t directly mention United in his words, but given that the Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, one could assume that United are of the club’s Carragher’s referring to here.

United have been linked with a €35M move for Eriksen as per Diario Gol, whilst the Metro have linked Solskjaer’s side with a January swoop for the former Ajax man.

Given the options United currently have to pick from in midfield, we personally disagree with Carragher and feel Eriksen would be a good signing for the Red Devils to make.

The Dane may be in pretty poor form as of late, however his quality is undoubtable, thus we feel Carragher may be jumping the gun a bit with his words here.