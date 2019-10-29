Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has played down a potential move away from the club amid reported interest from Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mirror, United have identified Muller and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz as primary transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford when the market reopens, with only Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to call upon in terms of experienced centre-forwards at the moment.

Muller has featured in nine Bundesliga matches for Bayern this season, but most of his minutes have come from the bench and he is still looking for his first goal, with Robert Lewandowski currently serving as Niko Kovac’s first-choice striker.

Despite enduring a frustrating start to the 2019-20 campaign, Muller has dismissed ongoing transfer rumours, insisting he doesn’t “need a change of scenery”.

As per the Express, the Germany international stated: “I don’t need a change of scenery – the weather is changing in Munich on Monday, that’s enough for me.”

This latest news will surely come as a major blow to United, who are facing a real battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four come May.

Solskjaer’s side are down in seventh at the moment, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea already after just ten fixtures.

The Red Devils are in dire need of extra firepower up front, with a lack of goals proving to be their undoing in the early stages of the new season.

Bringing Muller in might not be completely out of the question just yet though, after the 30-year-old admitted during an interview with Kicker that he might “have to think about” a move if he continues to be restricted to a substitute role at Bayern.

He told the German publication: “If the coaching team only sees me in the role of a substitute player in the future, I have to think about it.”