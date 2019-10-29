Juventus were reportedly keeping a close eye on Liverpool vs Tottenham on Sunday with up to four players potentially on their transfer radar.

The Merseyside giants secured a crucial 2-1 win at Anfield at the weekend to maintain their lead over Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

However, the title race will have been of little importance to these particular spectators at the stadium on Sunday, as it’s suggested that a scouting mission was taking place during the encounter.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed Juventus scouts were present at the game and had their eye on Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

Given the importance of Salah and Son to their respective clubs, it seems unlikely that Juventus will be able to prise either away next year and so it remains to be seen whether or not anything comes of that touted interest.

However, with Alderweireld and Eriksen both set to see their respective contracts expire next summer as they prepare to become free agents, that could become more of a concern for Spurs as if new deals aren’t agreed upon that could lead to possible exits from January onwards with Juve seemingly monitoring their situations.

It’s unclear as to why a scouting mission was necessary though given the standing of the players in question as the reigning Serie A champions will surely have seen enough of the quartet already to know whether or not they fit into their plan moving forward and if they can strengthen Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

Nevertheless, that will do little to ease any potential concern felt by either Liverpool or Tottenham, as they both seemingly face a possible threat of seeing the Italian giants target some key individuals in their current squads.