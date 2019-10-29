Video: Referee gets a selfie with Kaka immediately after booking him

Brazil legend Kaka found himself yellow carded by a referee in a charity match – and then asked for a selfie!

Watch this hilarious moment in the video clip below as the ref suddenly blows her whistle for no obvious reason, handing Kaka a yellow card, much to his bemusement.

Nothing to see here. Just a referee showing Kaka a yellow card before taking a selfie with him. ?pic.twitter.com/k3lUHJXd9N — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 29, 2019

She then gets a selfie with the former AC Milan and Real Madrid star, with everyone around him seeming to see the funny side, at least.

How long before we see something as crazy as this in a competitive game?