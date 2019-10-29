Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has overtaken Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of total club career goals.

The Argentine scored twice against Valladolid on Tuesday evening – one an absolute screamer of a free-kick – and is now on 608 in total for Barcelona.

That puts him ahead of Ronaldo, who is on 606, with the pair both producing simply stunning numbers in their majestic careers so far.

Career club goals:

6??0??6?? Cristiano Ronaldo

6??0??8?? Lionel Messi ?? pic.twitter.com/MPcnBzx3e6 — Goal (@goal) October 29, 2019

It is worth noting, however, that Messi has achieved his feat of scoring 608 goals in 119 fewer games than Ronaldo has taken to hit his total.

The 32-year-old is also younger than Ronaldo and will surely now end up finishing his career with a lot more goals than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man.

Lionel #Messi (608) has now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s all time club career goals (606) in 119 less games played. pic.twitter.com/QJ3QMSuR9s — Alfredo ???? (@AsemahBoadi) October 29, 2019

Still, the main thing to remember in all this is quite how lucky we all are to be alive at a time when football has been dominated by two such extraordinary players at once.

Both have broken record after record and produced so many memorable moments that the focus shouldn’t really be on which one is better as there’s so little in it anyway.