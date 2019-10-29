Lionel Messi is reportedly eager to see Barcelona get rid of first team trio Umtiti, Rakitic and Coutinho, with the club looking to raise more than €100M through these sales.

All three Barca have fallen out of favour in recent times, with Rakitic and Umtiti losing their places in the club’s starting XI to De Jong and Lenglet respectively.

Coutinho’s situation is even worse, as Barca even felt the need to send the Brazilian out on loan to Bayern Munich for the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign.

And now, it seems like Messi wants all of them gone according to Don Balon, with Barca looking to bring in €60M for Umtiti and €50M for Rakitic.

The report doesn’t state how much Barca would be looking to get for Coutinho’s permanent departure, however one would imagine it’d be quite a lot given that the report states the Blaugrana will be looking to recoup a decent portion of the €160M they originally paid to sign him.

Barca could do with sell all three aforementioned stars given that their futures at the Nou Camp look heavily in doubt given how this season has faired thus far.

In addition, by getting a tasty combined sum for all three of Coutinho, Umtiti and Rakitic, Barca could then use this money and reinvest it in their squad, improving it drastically.

May be worth keeping an eye on how this one develops, Barca fans…