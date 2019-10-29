Liverpool have reportedly begun formal negotiations over the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in an exciting potential move.

The Germany international looks one of the top young forwards in the game at the moment and could be a superb addition for the Reds if they can snap him up.

It remains to be seen precisely how much Werner would cost Liverpool, but Transfermarkt state his value at the moment is around €65million.

Werner’s fine form has also attracted rumoured interest from Manchester United, with Don Balon recently claiming the 23-year-old was weighing up an offer to join the Red Devils.

However, transfer expert Ian McGarry is now quoted by the Daily Star as telling the Transfer Window Podcast about Liverpool’s efforts to bring Werner to Anfield.

McGarry said: “Timo Werner is a target for Manchester United and Liverpool in the January window but it may be the summer before he actually makes the move,” McGarry said on Reach Plc’s Transfer Window podcast.

“Raphael [Honigstein] told us that it was widely believed the player has a recision clause in his contract but no-one as of yet knows what it is.

“What we can tell you on the transfer window today is that Liverpool have begun the process of formal negotiations with RB Leipzig for the player’s transfer.

“We understand that contact has been made and indeed is ongoing between Liverpool and the German Bundesliga side and that Werner himself is keen for a move to Anfield.”

It sounds very positive from a Liverpool point of view, even if United arguably need a signing like this more due to their lack of options up front since allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer.

Still, LFC will want to keep on improving and Werner looks a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, while a move to Merseyside also looks more appealing right now due to the club’s recent success and likelihood of winning silverware again in the near future.