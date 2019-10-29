Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong has explained what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says to his players to get them to relax and express themselves on the pitch.

The young Dutchman has long looked one of United’s most promising talents coming through, and has been one of many to get more action in the first-team since Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford.

Discussing Solskjaer’s approach to management, Chong gave some insight into why the Norwegian seems particularly good at getting the club’s youngsters playing with confidence.

Even if Solskjaer hasn’t always had the best of times in charge of Man Utd, most fans would surely give him credit for developing youth team players like Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and others pretty well.

The former Molde boss has also done well to coax fine performances out of young players he signed himself, with new additions Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shining since joining the club in the summer.

Speaking to Man Utd’s official site, Chong said: “Every game has different instructions. The manager tells you, as well, to go out there and enjoy your game and do what you’re good at.”

MUFC fans will hope that’s not the entire extent of Solskjaer’s philosophy, but it does at least explain the team often playing with more freedom than under his predecessor Jose Mourinho.