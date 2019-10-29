Man Utd have been linked with launching a £40m swoop for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali as he continues to impress and gain interest.

The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength as after impressing in Brescia’s successful promotion push last season, he has proven he can deliver in the top flight too.

SEE MORE: Brilliant Chris Smalling response after impressive stat emerges on Man Utd loanee in Italy so far

Aside from his goal and two assists in eight Serie A outings thus far, his general play in terms of his technical quality and passing ability have seen him emerge as a top performer for the promoted side and that in turn has seemingly led to increasing interest from elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Man Utd sent a scout to watch the Italian international against Fiorentina last week and they have now been paired with a £40m swoop to try and prise him away from the Italian outfit, albeit their owner is said to have much loftier ambitions in terms of his price-tag.

Time will tell if that is a genuine bid that the Red Devils are ready to make and whether or not it’s enough to convince Brescia to sell, but ultimately it’s a sensible target for the Premier League giants given the lack of quality and depth in their midfield currently.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly placing his faith in youngsters, both internal and external options, Tonali would certainly fit the bill as he’s at the start of his career and is only going to get better and better.

Further, there is a clear absence of creativity and flair in midfield in the current options available to the Man Utd boss, and so Tonali could add a crucial new dynamic in that department if he were to seal a move to Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, time will tell if that’s a challenge he is willing to accept as not only have United struggled to convince this season that they are capable of competing for major trophies, but there is no guarantee that Tonali will hold down a starting berth permanently and adapt well to English football.

In turn, perhaps a move to another Serie A side at the top of the standings would be the smarter move, but a challenge abroad certainly has its benefits too.