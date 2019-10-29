Inter are reportedly considering launching a move for Man Utd midfield stalwart Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI so far this season, as he has been limited to just five appearances across all competitions while being left on the bench or out of the squad entirely on a number of occasions.

SEE MORE: No talks: Man Utd loanee tipped to return next summer despite speculation of permanent MUFC exit

Given his experience, quality and all-round influence for United, it seems like a poor decision given the reliance on youth elsewhere, as the Red Devils could seemingly do with more of a balance in order to be successful moving forward.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has preferred other options at his disposal so far this season as he looks to build for a long-term future with younger players, and that will surely raise question marks over Matic’s desire to stay at the club, as well as Man Utd’s desire to perhaps move him on if the right offer comes in.

According to Sky Sports, they could be set to receive a bid from Inter for the Serbian international, as it’s claimed that Antonio Conte is lining up a reunion with Matic as he looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the campaign.

With the Nerazzurri looking to be the strongest option to topple Juventus in the Serie A title race this season coupled with their desire to make an impression in Europe, signing a player like Matic with his experience and know-how on the pitch could be a crucial addition.

However, time will tell if the two parties can reach an agreement on a fee and general terms of a deal, as Man Utd will surely still look to get a significant offer to offload such a key figure even if he hasn’t played as much as expected so far this season.