Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped a hint that he will give Brandon Williams and James Garner a possible start vs Chelsea.

The Red Devils face the Blues in the League Cup on Wednesday night and they’re in a buoyant mood after a decent run of results.

Solskjaer has seen his side hold Liverpool to a draw before picking up wins over Partizan and Norwich City over the past week as he’ll hope that they’re starting to build some momentum and put together a winning streak across all competitions.

However, given their involvement in various competitions, they’ll need to use the depth in the squad to rest and rotate, and that could be what Solskjaer decides upon for the Chelsea clash in midweek.

“For just 10, 15 minute Jimmy played as well. I thought he was excellent, because he’s calmed us down when we wanted to see the game out,” Solskjaer said, as noted by the club’s official site.

“So we’ve not made a decision on who is going to play [at Chelsea] but you’ll probably see the two of them [Garner and Williams].”

Time will tell if Solskjaer goes with that or is perhaps influenced by the opposition and goes with a stronger XI, as even if opposite number Frank Lampard goes with a more youthful side, he’s been doing that with his Chelsea squad all season and so there will be a confident bunch surely ready to step in.

Man Utd will be desperate to win silverware this season, and so it promises to be a difficult balancing act for Solskjaer to go with enough quality and experience coupled with giving youth a chance to impress to ensure that they advance and stay in the hunt for the League Cup at the expense of Chelsea.