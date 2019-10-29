Manchester United’s January swoop for Mandzukic could be off after Juve set surprise price tag

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Mario Mandzukic, with Juventus now demanding a transfer fee for the striker.

According to the Express, United have already reached an agreement to sign Mandzukic in the winter transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to bring in extra attacking reinforcements.

The Croatian centre-forward is reportedly open to leaving Turin after being left out Maurizio Sarri’s plans at the start of the new season, with Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala all ahead of him in the squad pecking order.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils are prepared to meet the Juve star’s €5 million per year salary demands, but their January swoop could now be off after an unexpected new development.

The Italian publication states that Juve have set a surprise €5.3 million price tag for Mandzukic, despite the fact he has yet to take in a single minute of action in the early stages of the 2019-20 campaign.

United are hoping to sign the Croatia international on a free, but amid reported interest from clubs in Qatar and China, the Bianconeri are now aiming to receive a lump sum for the centre-forward.

Calcio Mercato states that United are unwilling to fork out a transfer fee for a player who isn’t featuring at his current club, which means he might not end up at Old Trafford after all.

Spanish outfit Sevilla are also chasing his signature, but they are exploring the possibility of a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season.

The Red Devils may be forced to pursue alternative targets in light of this latest news, with another high profile target now likely to fall by the wayside.