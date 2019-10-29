Menu

Video: Diego Maradona watches Gimnasia from a throne on the touchline

Posted by

Footballing legend Diego Maradona is enjoying watching his Gimnasia team from a pretty comfortable chair that almost looks fancy enough to be a throne.

In fairness, the Argentine is one of the all-time kings of the game, so it’s only right that he gets himself a proper seat from which to watch over his side.

We’re not quite sure what the story behind this is, but it’s the latest in a long line of amusing eccentricities from Maradona.

The 58-year-old has had other unsuccessful management ventures in the past, and took his current job with Gimnasia earlier this year.

More Stories diego maradona