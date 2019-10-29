Video: Lionel Messi scores another free-kick screamer for Barcelona vs Valladolid

Lionel Messi has scored a sublime free-kick to add to his collection as Barcelona go 3-1 up against Valladolid in tonight’s La Liga clash.

Watch the goal video below as Messi scores in typical style from long range, with a side-footed effort that looks almost effortless.

As ever, Messi’s strike sails into the top corner, with the Argentine simply unstoppable from set pieces – and indeed most other things on the football pitch.

The Barca superstar missed the start of this season but looks to be back in full flow now.