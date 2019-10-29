Menu

Video: Lionel Messi scores another free-kick screamer for Barcelona vs Valladolid

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi has scored a sublime free-kick to add to his collection as Barcelona go 3-1 up against Valladolid in tonight’s La Liga clash.

Watch the goal video below as Messi scores in typical style from long range, with a side-footed effort that looks almost effortless.

As ever, Messi’s strike sails into the top corner, with the Argentine simply unstoppable from set pieces – and indeed most other things on the football pitch.

The Barca superstar missed the start of this season but looks to be back in full flow now.

More Stories Lionel Messi