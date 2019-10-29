(Photo) Mesut Ozil sends message to disgruntled Arsenal fans ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has sent a strong message calling for unity ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night.

See the German’s post on Instagram below as he makes a pretty clear statement in response to Granit Xhaka being booed off by his own fans in the weekend game against Crystal Palace.

Ozil clearly believes Arsenal need to stick together during these hard times, with results and performances clearly not pleasing the fans.

A trip to Anfield in the Carabao Cup won’t be an easy game for Arsenal to bounce back in, but a surprise result away to an in-form side like Liverpool could do wonders for the mood among the players and supporters at AFC.