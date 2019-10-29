After Granit Xhaka’s controversial reaction at the weekend, Arsenal ace Hector Bellerin has done his best to try and calm the anger surrounding the club captain.

As he was jeered by the Gunners faithful at the Emirates after being substituted in the draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, Xhaka let his emotions get the better of him and reacted.

That in turn has undoubtedly created a real problem at the club now as Unai Emery needs to get things in order and refocus everyone on the ultimate objectives of the Gunners this season.

As noted by Sky Sports, pundit and former Arsenal ace Charlie Nicholas has insisted that Xhaka doesn’t have a future with the club now after his actions, and so time will tell if he’s cut from the team or if he continues to play a fundamental role for Emery.

In a bid to try and calm things down and get the fans back on side, Bellerin has taken to social media to deliver his message as he hopes that the situation will blow over and his teammate will be forgiven for reacting in the heat of the moment, as seen in his post below.

Time will tell if it will be that easy, but as seen in the responses below, many Arsenal fans were delighted with Bellerin’s actions, as there were even calls for him to be made captain.

It remains to be seen if that’s an option on the table for Emery, although there were other Arsenal supporters who weren’t impressed too as they were asking for less motivational speeches and more action on the pitch.

We are all humans, we all have emotions, and sometimes it's not easy dealing with them. It's time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together. #COYG pic.twitter.com/dkDI7M3xew — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 28, 2019

