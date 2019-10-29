Amid speculation suggesting that talks could be held over a permanent exit, it’s reported Chris Smalling is expected to return to Man Utd next summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 29-year-old joined Roma on a season-long loan deal this past summer in order to secure regular playing time and test himself with a new challenge abroad.

SEE MORE: Video: Chris Smalling concedes 94th-minute penalty for Roma, but replays show shocking decision

It appears to have been a smart decision as after shaking off early injury problems, Smalling has now established himself as a key figure in the Roma starting line-up and as per Calciomercato, it had been suggested that the two clubs could already be set to discuss a deal for a permanent switch.

There’s no doubt that the England international has made a positive impact for Paulo Fonseca’s men as they have looked more solid defensively since he came into the side as he looks to fill the void left behind after Kostas Manolas left over the summer.

However, Sky Sports report that no talks have been held between Man Utd and Roma over Smalling since that report came out, and it’s added that the centre-half is expected to return to Old Trafford when the loan deal ends.

On one hand, perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is monitoring Smalling’s form in Italy and if left impressed, he may well have a place for him in his plans moving forward as after signing Harry Maguire this past summer coupled with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe being in the squad, it may have been difficult for Smalling to play regularly.

Time will tell if a positive spell in Italy changes his position and moves him up the pecking order for next season, but it sounds as though there is still a significant way to go before a deal is reached if Roma do indeed want to keep him permanently.