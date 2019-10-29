Ryan Giggs has admitted his old side Manchester United are missing a creative player in their ranks ahead of the January transfer window.

United won their first away game in the Premier League since February last weekend, as they overcame Norwich 3-1 at Carrow Road thanks to goals from Rashford, Martial and McTominay.

The result now means that Solskjaer’s side sit 7th in the league table on 13 points, a decent standing given how poor United have been this year.

The club’s problem mainly lie in attack, with Rashford and James failing to perform consistently during Martial’s spell on the sidelines.

This could easily be attributed down to the lack of creative options United have to pick from, something club legend Giggs has picked upon recently.

As per the Mirror, when talking about what United’s current squad is missing, Giggs stated “They are missing that creative player. It is no coincidence, the best performances have been against good teams. The lesser teams are always harder to break down. We are probably just a bit shy of them creative players and I think Ole recognises that.”

United have only scored 13 times in 10 league games this year, a total which is just more half of what sides like Chelsea and Leicester have managed.

This could be down to the club’s lack of attacking options, however that’s not to say the club’s low amount of creative players isn’t is also to blame.

And it seems like Giggs wants Solskjaer to sort this out soon if his words are anything to go off…