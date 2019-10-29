Barcelona have scored another expertly-crafted goal with this Luis Suarez effort against Valladolid tonight.

Watch the goal video below as Suarez finishes with typical precision after a wonderful bit of play by Lionel Messi – who else – to set him up.

The Argentine had scored himself not long before this Suarez strike, and for his team’s fifth he supplied an inch-perfect defence-splitting pass.

This is why so many believe Messi is not only the greatest footballer on the planet right now, but quite possibly the best ever to step onto a football pitch.