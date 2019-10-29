The Telegraph’s Jason Burt has suggested that Arsenal should now consider a way to move Mesut Ozil on if he has no role to play for Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old has made just two appearances so far this season as he was once again left out of the squad that faced Crystal Palace this past weekend.

SEE MORE: Unai Emery blasted by pundits and blamed for contributing to Arsenal storm with Granit Xhaka

Seemingly over any injury issues and training as normal with the rest of the group, it’s unclear what the issue is currently that is preventing Ozil from featuring for Arsenal other than Emery not fancying what he can offer his side.

After yet another snub from the Spanish tactician, Burt has told BBC 5 Live as per the video below that it surely now makes sense for Arsenal too in terms of finding a solution that allows Ozil to move on if he has no future at the Emirates.

While citing his salary as a potential stumbling block over the summer as to why the German playmaker hasn’t already found a solution, Burt went on to add that ultimately Arsenal either need to cut a deal to perhaps contribute to his wages or simply loan him out and get the harmony right in the dressing room.

Following on from the incident with Granit Xhaka at the weekend, things are unravelling slightly at Arsenal with results on the pitch not going to plan either as they have slipped off the pace in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League too.

Having the likes of Ozil and Xhaka in the dressing room currently is arguably helping no one, and Burt believes that Arsenal must now consider ways of putting out some of the fires at the club where possible.