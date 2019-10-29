Liverpool fans have urged Joe Gomez to up his game after Joel Matip was ruled out for a number of weeks through injury.

According to the Telegraph, Matip looks set to be out until the next international break, something that means he’s set to miss his side’s six-pointer against Man City next month.

The Cameroonian international has been brilliant for the Reds since the start of last season, thus this news will definitely come as a big blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Given this news, one would presume that either Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez are going to be tasked with filling in for the former Schalke man during his spell on the sidelines.

This, in turn, has lead to some Liverpool fans urging Gomez to take this chance and up his game in order to try and cement his place in the Reds starting XI.

Lovren was elected to start ahead of the England international against Spurs last weekend, something that suggests the Croat is ahead of Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield.

However, should the Englishman be given a chance by Klopp in the coming weeks, it seems like these supporters will be itching for him to make his chance count.

Damn, he’s been playing so well recently. Oh well, time and chance for Joe Gomez to step it up again ? #LFC https://t.co/6YFV0X286D — Thomas M. Svendsen (@ThomasMSvendsen) October 29, 2019

Gomez it’s his time to step up — Aziz (@amazing_alisson) October 29, 2019

With Matip out for 6 weeks, it’s now Joe Gomez’s time to step up ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/dd9iVBQjNj — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) October 29, 2019

Matip injured.

He'll take some time to get back into rhythm sadly.

Time for Joseph Gomez to step up. — Dirk Knight #ProudRobborian (@KuytAngle) October 29, 2019

Matip injured.

He'll take some time to get back into rhythm sadly.

Time for Joseph Gomez to step up. — Dirk Knight #ProudRobborian (@KuytAngle) October 29, 2019

Time and chance for Lovern Gomez to step up and go for it https://t.co/N1cbJdIuDf — Dhrumil H Shah (@Kloptimistic) October 29, 2019

Time for Joe Gomez to step up to the plate — Eli (@LFCeli) October 29, 2019

Gomez needs to step up as he has the pace! — Carlos de Matos (@DJCarlosdeMatos) October 29, 2019