Video: Clement Lenglet scores stunning volley for Barcelona vs Real Valladolid

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet handed the Blaugrana the lead with a spectacular volley in this evening’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid. What a hit.

Lionel Messi curled a cross into the box after Barcelona’s corner was cleared, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s pass was cleared but the ball spilled out to Lenglet.

The centre-back unleashed a vicious left-footed volley on goal which took a deflection before it hit the back of the net.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener below:

There was some serious power on Lenglet’s volley.