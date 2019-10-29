Video: Lucas Perez scores absolute screamer for Alaves in La Liga clash vs Atletico

Former Arsenal centre-forward Lucas Perez hit a late equaliser for Deportivo Alaves against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Perez took in a brief stint at Emirates Stadium between 2016 and 2018, but he never quite managed to establish himself as a regular for the Gunners, scoring one Premier League goal in just 11 appearances.

The Spaniard eventually returned to former club Deportivo La Coruna on loan, before securing a permanent move to West Ham in August 2018.

Perez also failed to live up to expectations at the London Stadium and ended up joining Alaves back in May, where he has since managed to rediscover his best form.

The 31-year-old scored an absolute screamer from 25 yards against Atletico this evening, smashing the ball past Jan Oblak and into the top corner after leaving two defenders for dead.

His superb strike earned Alaves a 1-1 draw at Mendizorrotza Stadium, with Atletico missing the chance to move to the top of the La Liga standings despite taking the lead through Alvaro Morata.

Check out Perez’s brilliant effort below.