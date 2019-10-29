Video: Hilarious Dejan Lovren talks to cut-outs of Liverpool teammates Salah and Mane

Some Liverpool fans will love to see the hilarious moment that Dejan Lovren waltz’ around the place and talks to cardboard cut-outs of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

A video of Liverpool centre-back talking to cardboard cut-outs of superstar teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane has emerged recently.

The 30-year-old casually approaches the cardboard counterparts of his pals and proceeds to have a normal (In Lovren’s loveable unusual way) conversation with the pair.

The defender told them that they were “good friends and good teammates”. Lovren then joked that Mane paid for his cut-out to be big.

The Croatian even bumped into the ‘real Salah’ and had enough time to joke with Gini Wijnaldum about his height.

Take a look at the weird yet wonderful moment below:

Some Liverpool fans may not like Lovren but it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp does. This clips just reiterates how important the ace is in the dressing room as well.

It seems like everyone at Liverpool loves Lovren.