Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi showed off his faultless first-touch after a superb pass by Ivan Rakitic before scoring a fine goal vs Real Valladolid tonight.

In the 75th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Real Valladolid, Lionel Messi showcased his insane first-touch and ball control when substitute Ivan Rakitic played an inch-perfect pass into his path.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner somehow managed to control the ball while turning before hitting the back of the net with an amazing left-footed finish from just inside the box.

Check out the Argentinean talisman’s second of the night below:

Barcelona have been frightening going forward this evening.