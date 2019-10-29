Video: Lionel Messi’s stunning nutmeg during Barcelona vs Real Valladolid

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi showed that he’s back to his best after injury troubles this season by tearing apart Real Valladolid. Check out the star’s silky nutmeg.

In the 35th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi showed off his perfect dribbling by effortlessly nutmegging Real Madrid academy graduate Óscar Plano.

Messi received the ball from Arturo Vidal and skilfully poked the ball through Plano’s legs before charging forward. Let’s be honest the Valladolid attacking midfielder had no chance of coming out on top here.

Take a look at the wizard working his magic below:

These kind of things happen so often when it comes to Messi, the Argentinean superstar is just unplayable most of the time.