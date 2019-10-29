Menu

Video: Lukaku scores 25-yard thunderbolt for Inter in Serie A clash against Brescia

Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku’s superb 63rd-minute strike from outside the box has put Inter Milan 2-0 up away to Brescia on Tuesday night.

Inter have taken control of tonight’s clash at Stadio Mario Rigamonti and look set to return to the top of the Serie A table ahead of Juventus, who play Genoa on Wednesday.

Lautaro Martinez’s deflected effort gave Antonio Conte’s side a first-half lead and Lukaku has doubled the visitors’ account just after the hour mark, in spectacular fashion.

The Belgian striker scored a 25-yard thunderbolt after cutting in from the right-hand side, which marks his seventh goal in 10 appearances for Inter since his summer move from Manchester United.

Check out Lukaku’s wonderful effort below, via Twitter.

(Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports)

