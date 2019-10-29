Manchester United ace Ethan Galbraith stunned Doncaster Rovers’ first-team with a wonderful volley in this evening’s EFL Trophy match at the Keepmoat Stadium.

In the 70th minute of this evening’s EFL Trophy match, a moment of pure magic drew Manchester United’s Under-23s level with Doncaster Rovers.

Ethan’s combined as right-back Ethan Laird charged down the right wing seeing his cross blocked and sent up into the air.

18-year-old midfielder Ethan Galbraith showed immense composure to tee up a perfect volley that flew into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Check out the Northern Irishman’s cracking goal below, courtesy of MUTV:

#United What an absolutely block buster goal from Ethan Galbraith. Superb strike for Utd pic.twitter.com/0mHIuEmJXV — Will (@will70204) October 29, 2019

Galbraith seems like a serious talent, the youngster was awarded a senior cap for Northern Ireland in September. With moments of magic like this, it’s not hard to see why the central midfielder is already on his country’s radar.

Perhaps after tonight’s stunning strike, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to promote the ace to the Red Devils’ first-team.