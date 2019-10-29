Video: Mason Greenwood scores solo wondergoal for Manchester United U21s

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has shown once again what a talent he is with a sublime solo goal at youth level for the Red Devils.

Watch Greenwood’s latest effort in the video below as he danced past Doncaster defenders like they weren’t there before applying the finish from a tight angle in this Under-21s clash.

Check out the wonderkid’s last-minute winner below, courtesy of MUTV:

Mason Greenwood gliding past a couple of defenders before scoring a 94th minute for Man United’s U21s tonight. A special player ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/AoQRiteTzF — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) October 29, 2019

Greenwood has had a few outings in the United first-team this season and if he carries on scoring goals like this for their youth sides he’ll surely be getting a few more call-ups from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old is truly a special talent and one who could have a great career ahead of him at Old Trafford.