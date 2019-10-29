Menu

Video: Vidal scores with fine finish after lovely Messi assist for Barcelona vs Real Valladolid

Arturo Vidal has fired Barcelona back into the lead in tonight’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid. The midfielder produced a fine finish after a superb Messi pass.

Barcelona took back the lead against Real Valladolid in the 28th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi effortlessly picked out Arturo Vidal with a pinpoint pass.

The midfielder lunged forward to karate kick/ volley the ball into the back of the net. This is a great example of how Ernesto Valverde’s side can carve open teams.

Take a look at the Chilean star’s strike below:

Vidal’s just proved that he’s still got what it takes to turn up in important moments for the Blaugrana. The 32-year-old has experienced a lesser role in the first-team this season because of fierce midfield competition.

