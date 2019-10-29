Arturo Vidal has fired Barcelona back into the lead in tonight’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid. The midfielder produced a fine finish after a superb Messi pass.
Barcelona took back the lead against Real Valladolid in the 28th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi effortlessly picked out Arturo Vidal with a pinpoint pass.
The midfielder lunged forward to karate kick/ volley the ball into the back of the net. This is a great example of how Ernesto Valverde’s side can carve open teams.
Take a look at the Chilean star’s strike below:
Vidal’s just proved that he’s still got what it takes to turn up in important moments for the Blaugrana. The 32-year-old has experienced a lesser role in the first-team this season because of fierce midfield competition.