Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops MAJOR hint over possible next move after LA Galaxy exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped what could be perceived as a possible hint over his future in his latest Instagram story post.

The 38-year-old will see his current deal with LA Galaxy expire in December, and so it remains to be seen what the next step in his glittering career is.

Having arguably proven that he can still deliver at a high level, there is an argument to suggest that he can still do an important job in Europe for a side needing more quality and experience.

Time will tell if an offer presents itself to convince him to return or if he is even open to the idea of staying in MLS, but it appears as though he has dropped a hint over a possible next move.

As seen in the video below from his Instagram stories, the Swedish icon has revealed that he is going back to Spain.

Ultimately it will more than likely be a brand move or a business venture of some sort rather than being related to his playing career, unless he has a major surprise in store for us and has been negotiating over a move back to a Spanish club with his Galaxy contract in mind.

However, the odds are that it will be a career move off the pitch, but it would certainly cause a massive stir if he joined a rival to Barcelona given his history with the club under Pep Guardiola.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not it is a hint from Ibrahimovic, but he will no doubt be enjoying the attention that it generates and the questions that will now be focused on his future from around Spain and Europe.