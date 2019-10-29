Granit Xhaka reluctant to apologise to Arsenal fans despite efforts from inside the club

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has reportedly declined to apologise for his actions against Crystal Palace in Sunday’s game despite efforts from inside the club to get him to break his silence.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which states some inside Arsenal had hoped to hear something public from Xhaka on Monday, though he is yet to comment on his outburst as he was subbed off in the 2-2 draw with Palace.

The Switzerland international cupped his hand to his ears as the home crowd jeered him, and he also appeared to mouth ‘f**k off’ at the supporters.

It doesn’t look good for Xhaka at Arsenal now, with it being hard to imagine fans warming to him again after this incident.

However, the Mail suggest that manager Unai Emery will consult his squad about a decision, while the piece notes that club captaincy is not considered as important on the continent as it is here.

Xhaka’s lack of apology, however, is likely to only make things worse in the eyes of AFC fans, many of whom would have struggled to forgive him anyway, captain or not.