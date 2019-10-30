Menu

‘Absolute state of it’ and ‘not impressed’ – These Tottenham fans not happy over Lo Celso-Salah shirt swap

Liverpool saw off Tottenham in a 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday and Giovani Lo Celso was seemingly keen to swap shirts with Mohamed Salah after the game.

On the face of it, there surely doesn’t appear to be too much wrong with it as ultimately it’s two players showing sportsmanship and Lo Celso clearly respects the Liverpool talisman enough to want his jersey after going up against him in a battle between their two sides.

While there may have been another reason for his desire to get Salah’s shirt too, perhaps a family member was particularly keen to get hold of one, Lo Celso has seemingly managed to draw the ire of a minority of Tottenham fans with his actions.

In their defence, it does seem a bit over the top if he did actually wait specifically for Salah at the end of the tunnel to get his shirt as some pundits certainly wouldn’t have liked it (Roy Keane), but it’s surely nothing to get too upset over.

Nevertheless, as seen in the tweets below, some Spurs fans weren’t happy with the Argentine ace, while others dismissed it as a nothing moment that doesn’t warrant any criticism of the Tottenham ace.

Perhaps it was a frustrated response due to the result more so than Lo Celso’s action, but he may well have to think twice about his shirt-swapping technique to avoid further scrutiny in the future.

